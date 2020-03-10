Roh Ji Hoon introduces his adorable son on 'Wife's Taste'

Roh Ji Hoon revealed his adorable son Lee Ahn on 'Wife's Taste'.



On the March 10th episode of the show, the K-pop artist turned trot singer introduced his son and wife, racing model Lee Eun Hye, to viewers. Roh Ji Hoon discusses how he and his wife got their son to sleep in his own room and revealed more of their life together as a small family.



Roh Ji Hoon and Lee Eun Hye married in May of 2018 after 6 years of friendship and dating.



Watch clips of Roh Ji Hoon and Lee Eun Hye above and below!



