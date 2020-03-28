76

18

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 24 hours ago

A psychiatrist who publicly diagnosed Yoo Ah In with hypomania found dead at his home

AKP STAFF

Psychiatrist Kim Hyun Chul, who previously came under fire for publicly diagnosing actor Yoo Ah In of hypomania based solely on the actor's SNS activity back in 2018, was found dead at his home.

On March 28, the Daegu police reported, Kim Hyun Chul was found dead in his house in the afternoon of 27th. He was under ongoing investigation for illegal drug use at his hospital. The cause of death is yet unknown and the police will further investigate. 

In other news, he was sentenced a year in prison and 3 years of a suspended sentence for sexual assault in late 2019.

  1. misc.
  2. Yoo Ah In
31 81,537 Share 81% Upvoted

27

antonella20161,354 pts 21 hours ago 6
21 hours ago

Totally unrelated to Yoo Ah In, who only casually was a victim. So WHY do you used his name and his pic, maybe hurting the actor?

Share

6 more replies

14

Nightjar-186 pts 24 hours ago 0
24 hours ago

Psychiatrist or psycho the rapist?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

[PANN] Idols' Predebut-Debut-Current Visuals
24 hours ago   151   40,184
[PANN] Idols' Predebut-Debut-Current Visuals
24 hours ago   151   40,184

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND