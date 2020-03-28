A psychiatrist who publicly diagnosed Yoo Ah In with hypomania found dead at his home

Psychiatrist Kim Hyun Chul, who previously came under fire for publicly diagnosing actor Yoo Ah In of hypomania based solely on the actor's SNS activity back in 2018, was found dead at his home.



On March 28, the Daegu police reported, Kim Hyun Chul was found dead in his house in the afternoon of 27th. He was under ongoing investigation for illegal drug use at his hospital. The cause of death is yet unknown and the police will further investigate.



In other news, he was sentenced a year in prison and 3 years of a suspended sentence for sexual assault in late 2019.

