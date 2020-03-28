MONSTA X sparks debate over ganjang gyeran bob (soy sauce egg rice) recipe

MONSTA X has sparked a debate on ganjang gyeran bob, which is a dish using Korean soy sauce, egg, and rice.



On March 27, MONSTA X posted the 9th episode of MONSTA X's TWOTUCKBEBE Day. The group showed two different recipes for creating the dish. After the airing, Kihyun set up an online poll on the group's official fan cafe asking which recipe they use to create ganjang gyeran bob.

An anonymous user posted snippets from MONSTA X's clip on the popular online community asking the same question, and it instantly garnered wide attention. Although opinions were varied across the board, the first recipe appeared the most frequently in the comments as a strong contender for true ganjang gyeran bob.

You can check out these two recipes in the video below.