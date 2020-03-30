84

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 7 hours ago

Netizens shocked at the number of female celebrities that are turning 30 this year

Time flies, and that's especially true for K-pop idols! It feels like it was only yesterday that many debuted as rookies. K-pop stars may seem like fountains of everlasting youth, so netizens were surprised to realize that these 13 Korean celebrities would be turning 30 this year!

Check the list of the Korean female celebrities turning 30 in 2020 below! Whose name surprised you the most?

1.Red Velvet's Irene

2. Seohyun


3. Kim Go Eun

4. Heize

5. A Pink's Chorong


6. Jang Jae In

7. Nana

8. MAMAMOO's Solar



9. CL


10. Jung In Sun

11. LE

12. Actress Park So Dam


13. Actress Na Hye Mi

borahae5,698 pts 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

30 is a great age when a lot of women gain their best confidence together with wisdom, happy 30s, ladies!

2 more replies

13

baechufan416 pts 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

None of them look like they’re 29 tho. They still look like they’re in their early 20’s/late teens 😱


Korean age is 30. They’re 29 (Irene just celebrated her bday (03/29)) or turning 29.

