2

1

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

Ong Seong Wu drops comeback scheduler for 1st mini album 'Layers'

AKP STAFF

Ong Seong Wu has dropped a solo comeback scheduler.

On March 9 KST, the solo singer released a scheduler for his upcoming mini album, 'Layers'. This is Ong Seong Wu's first comeback since the drop of his digital single "We Belong", as well as his first ever mini album release. 

According to the scheduler, Ong Seong Wu plans to drop a series of teaser photos everyday starting from March 11 to March 16. Following the album preview and two MV teasers, the album will fully drop on March 25.

Stay tuned for more teasers to come!

  1. Ong Seong Wu
0 315 Share 67% Upvoted
EXO, Chen
How EXO-L's are showing their support for Chen
17 hours ago   60   22,912
ITZY
ITZY releases "IT'z ME" JACKET Making Film
27 minutes ago   0   111
EXO, Chen
How EXO-L's are showing their support for Chen
17 hours ago   60   22,912

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND