Ong Seong Wu drops comeback scheduler for 1st mini album 'Layers'

Ong Seong Wu has dropped a solo comeback scheduler.

On March 9 KST, the solo singer released a scheduler for his upcoming mini album, 'Layers'. This is Ong Seong Wu's first comeback since the drop of his digital single "We Belong", as well as his first ever mini album release.

According to the scheduler, Ong Seong Wu plans to drop a series of teaser photos everyday starting from March 11 to March 16. Following the album preview and two MV teasers, the album will fully drop on March 25.

Stay tuned for more teasers to come!