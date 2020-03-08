Girls' Generation's Taeyeon answers questions on her 'Happy' birthday!

Taeyeon has answered a few questions on her very own birthday!

On March 9 KST, the Girls' Generation leader greeted fans with a special video that reveals Taeyeon's explanations of her upcoming release "Happy". Set for release on her birthday today, "Happy" is part of the phrase 'happy birthday,' which Taeyeon celebrated in the video in front of a large red velvet cake.

By taking out a paper candle one by one, Taeyeon answers each question written on the back. She talks about the genre of "Happy," which is a "nice mix of old school doo-wop and R&B," as well as the reason for releasing the song on her birthday.

"Every year for my birthday, I would do something with the fans, like a party. But for this year, I thought communicating with the fans through music would be a great idea," says Taeyeon.



Happy 31st birthday to Taeyeon and make sure to listen to "Happy" later today at 6 PM KST!