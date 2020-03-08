MBC variety show cancels taping after set guest exhibits coronavirus-like symptoms

MBC's 'Favoritism Relay' (lit. trans) has cancelled a scheduled taping due to coronavirus-related safety precautions.





On March 7 KST, it was revealed that a non-celebrity guest exhibited a high fever, causing the production team to cancel the sports variety show's taping and transfer the guest to a hospital for further medical evaluation. According to press reports, once the patient was moved to the hospital, it was found that their temperature had returned back to normal.



A producer for the program explained that since February 1, guests, audience members, and production staff have all been thoroughly screened for any possible signs of coronavirus in order to prevent its transmission on set.



"While we were recording, a non-celebrity guest showed signs of a fever and body aches, so we stopped recording for the safety of the cast and staff," they explained, adding that the results of the hospital screening will be coming out Monday morning. "Afterwards, we will keep a close eye on the situation and do our best to ensure safety."



Meanwhile, 'Favoritism Relay' airs every Friday at 9:50 PM.