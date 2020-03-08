BTS wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + performances from NCT 127, IZ*ONE, Dream Catcher, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, Spectrum returned with "Showtime," 3YE came back with "Queen," NCT 127 made their comeback with "Kick It," and Yezi returned with "Home."



As for the winner, BTS was nominated for "On," IZ*ONE was nominated for "Fiesta," and Dynamic Duo's Gaeko was nominated for "Cold" featuring Heize. In the end, BTS won with their single "On."



Other performers were DKB, About U, ELRIS, About U, MCND, Dream Catcher, Rocket Punch, LOONA, Cherry Bullet, and Pentagon.



Check out this week's performances below!





COMEBACK: NCT 127



BTS

IZ*ONE

Dream Catcher

Pentagon

MCND

Rocket Punch

LOONA

DKB