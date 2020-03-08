73

BTS wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + performances from NCT 127, IZ*ONE, Dream Catcher, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, Spectrum returned with "Showtime," 3YE came back with "Queen," NCT 127 made their comeback with "Kick It," and Yezi returned with "Home."

As for the winner, BTS was nominated for "On," IZ*ONE was nominated for "Fiesta," and Dynamic Duo's Gaeko was nominated for "Cold" featuring Heize. In the end, BTS won with their single "On."

Other performers were DKB, About UELRIS, About U, MCNDDream Catcher, Rocket Punch, LOONA, Cherry Bullet, and Pentagon

Check out this week's performances below!

COMEBACK: NCT 127

BTS

IZ*ONE

Dream Catcher

Pentagon

MCND

Rocket Punch

LOONA

DKB

  1. BTS
  2. Cherry Bullet
  3. DKB
  4. Dream Catcher
  5. Gaeko
  6. ELRIS
  7. Yezi
  8. IZ*ONE
  9. LOONA
  10. MCND
  11. NCT 127
  12. Pentagon
  13. Rocket Punch
  14. Spectrum
  15. 3YE
  16. ABOUT U
  17. INKIGAYO
truearmy333309 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

Proud of my kings, who always win I hope they always have good health. And that Army and bts have more communication in the future.

gypsy_jaeger1,748 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

I hope BTS gets lots of rest now. Seems like this year's world tour is looking bleak, given the COVID-19 situation but Big Hit still needs to send out the final statement for cancellation.

