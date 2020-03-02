BTOB's Sungjae falls in two-dimensional love in animated MV for solo single 'Come with the Wind'

BTOB's Sungjae has unveiled his special solo album 'Yook O'Clock'!



The album contains seven songs in total, including six tracks he released from December 2019 onward through his '3 X 2 = 6' music project.





His latest single, the album's title track, is called "Come with the Wind," and plays with the idea of the blowing wind bringing someone back to the past. The melodic track pairs Sungjae's emotional vocals with light acoustic guitar, creating a mood fitting with the upcoming spring season.



In the music video, a fully animated Sungjae spends his day off as he pleases until the breeze brings him back to memories of a former love, Melody, named after BTOB's fan club. He keeps seeing her different places he goes, even in the audience when he is performing for his fans. The music video ends with the real life Sungjae hanging up an adorable group photo of him with his fellow BTOB members.



Check out the music video for "Come with the Wind" above!



