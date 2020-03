EXO's Suho has donated 50 million KRW to aid in coronavirus relief efforts.

The singer donated the money to Fruit of Love, an organization he has continuously donated to since 2013. The money will be used to help the coronavirus relief efforts. The organization currently has a special donation pool to aid in treatment as well as prevention efforts.

He is one of the many celebrities who have stepped up to aid Korea's efforts to combat the highly contagious virus.