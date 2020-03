Rapper Jessi is embarking on her acting career.



On March 16 KST, Jessi's label P NATION revealed Jessi will transform as an actress on TV Chosun's upcoming drama 'Somehow Family'. 'Somehow Family' is a comedy-drama that revolves around a family that runs a shared house. Jessi will portray a character that resembles her charismatic and blunt personality.

Will you be tuning in to TV Chosun's 'Somehow Family' for its big premiere, this March 29 at 7:55 PM KST?