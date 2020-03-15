7

1

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

Netizens disapprove of EXO-L ACE's ad campaign advocating for Chen's removal from EXO in his hometown

AKP STAFF

Netizens disapproved of EXO-L ACE (EXO fans who want Chen to leave the group) launching an ad campaign advocating for Chen's removal from EXO in his hometown. 

 
Starting on March 16, EXO-L ACE announced that they will launch an ad campaign using 5 buses for a month in Siheung city. Siheung city is Chen's hometown. 

Many netizens are criticizing them for crossing the line, while some are questioning what is going on within the fandom that this type of action is happening. 

Some of the comments include:

"The entire world is going down with the Coronavirus and they are concerned about this? That is sad.", "Wow, first the packages, and now this?", "Apparently a lot of fans are just turning a blind eye to this type of action.", "If he had promptly left the group, they wouldn't have taken this type of measure.", "Are you serious? This is going overboard, shaming his family.", "Is this some kind of reverse psychology of EXO-Ls?"

EXO-L fan club ACE has been protesting Chen continuing as an EXO member since he revealed his upcoming marriage and pregnant fiancee.

What are your thoughts?

  1. EXO
  2. Chen
6 1,459 Share 88% Upvoted

2

Siri1235,016 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

Ok these people are fucking mad. I can't believe they actually have the time and money to spend on such bullshit.

Share

1

Slutpink-243 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

why do EXO-Ls always have to be problematic smh

worst fandom ever 😒

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ITZY
ITZY releases "Nobody like you" music video
13 hours ago   1   1,951

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND