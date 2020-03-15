Netizens disapprove of EXO-L ACE's ad campaign advocating for Chen's removal from EXO in his hometown

Netizens disapproved of EXO-L ACE (EXO fans who want Chen to leave the group) launching an ad campaign advocating for Chen's removal from EXO in his hometown.



Starting on March 16, EXO-L ACE announced that they will launch an ad campaign using 5 buses for a month in Siheung city. Siheung city is Chen's hometown.

Many netizens are criticizing them for crossing the line, while some are questioning what is going on within the fandom that this type of action is happening.

Some of the comments include:

"The entire world is going down with the Coronavirus and they are concerned about this? That is sad.", "Wow, first the packages, and now this?", "Apparently a lot of fans are just turning a blind eye to this type of action.", "If he had promptly left the group, they wouldn't have taken this type of measure.", "Are you serious? This is going overboard, shaming his family.", "Is this some kind of reverse psychology of EXO-Ls?"



EXO-L fan club ACE has been protesting Chen continuing as an EXO member since he revealed his upcoming marriage and pregnant fiancee.

What are your thoughts?