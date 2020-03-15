23

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TWICE's Tzuyu updates fans from Coronavirus self-quarantine

TWICE's Tzuyu updated fans from Coronavirus self-quarantine. 

Tzuyu arrived in Taiwan on March 3 and was directed to remain under self-quarantine for 14 days per the coronavirus quarantine policy of Taiwanese authorities. The idol star is at her parent's home, thus sharing pictures of delicious meals with a caption, "I really enjoyed it. I didn't cook them but anyway, how are you doing, Once? I hope to see you all soon."   

In related news, Tzuyu donated 50 million Won ($41,932.62 USD) to coronavirus relief efforts in South Korea and 300,000 RMB ($43,147 USD) to a Chinese volunteer group.


kaidawat110 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

Its great that she's taking care of herself!

3

yoyo2811,536 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

I think this is really good. She’s finally able to take a much earned break at home. Hopefully she and her family are healthy .

