TWICE's Tzuyu updates fans from Coronavirus self-quarantine

TWICE's Tzuyu updated fans from Coronavirus self-quarantine.



Tzuyu arrived in Taiwan on March 3 and was directed to remain under self-quarantine for 14 days per the coronavirus quarantine policy of Taiwanese authorities. The idol star is at her parent's home, thus sharing pictures of delicious meals with a caption, "I really enjoyed it. I didn't cook them but anyway, how are you doing, Once? I hope to see you all soon."

In related news, Tzuyu donated 50 million Won ($41,932.62 USD) to coronavirus relief efforts in South Korea and 300,000 RMB ($43,147 USD) to a Chinese volunteer group.





