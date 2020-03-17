Jessi reveals teaser images for her version of Crush's 'Digital Lover'

Jessi has revealed teaser images for her version of Crush's "Digital Lover".



Jessi is one of 3 artists, including GRAY and Kang Min Kyung, who are collaborating with Hyundai Card to create their own version of "Digital Lover", which you can listen to previews of below. In her teaser images, the rapper seems ready to take on a more, laid-back concept, while she showcases her vocals. Jessi's version of "Digital Lover" drops on March 19 KST.



In other news, Jessi is also set to make her acting debut.

