SF9's Rowoon and Inseong posed for the April issue of 'Elle'.



Rowoon and Inseong had been invited to New York to attend the launch of Calvin Klein's 'CK EVERYONE', a newly revamped scent from their signature 'ONE' scent. While there, Rowoon and Inseong also posed with the fragrance during the warm New York afternoon.

Check out the photos above and below.