Webtoon artist and 'I Live Alone' panelist Kian84 has donated masks to Daegu in order to further aid Coronavirus relief efforts.

He made the announcement on his Instagram page early today with a caption stating: "I donated 10,000 masks to Daegu. They will arrive tomorrow so I hope they help. Thank you." The picture seems to be showing the information about the delivery confirmation and a payment of 29,700,500 KRW ($25,000).