Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Get ready for all of the special stages on Mnet's 25th anniversary special broadcast of 'M! Countdown' this week

The upcoming March 5 episode of Mnet's 'M! Countdown' will be a special broadcast commemorating Mnet's 25th anniversary since creation!

Under the theme of 'Meet, Play, Connect', 'M! Countdown' will be bringing viewers a jaw-dropping medley of special stages. Check out the full lineup below!



VIXX's Ken - singing Bank's "Can't Hold On To You"

KARD - singing Roo'Ra's "No Secrets" and "Angel Without Wings"

(G)I-DLE's Minnie & Miyeon - singing S.E.S's "Be Natural"

GFriend's Yuju - singing Panic's "Waiting"

Tiger JK & Bizzy - performing a Drunken Tiger medley

Dancer J.Black - performing SHINee's "Sherlock"

A Pink's Eunji - singing YB's "Since I Let You Go"

LOONA - performing Super Junior's "Sorry Sorry"
The Boyz - performing TVXQ's "Mirotic"

Finally, regular performers on this week's 'M! Countdown' include BTS, IZ*ONE, Dream Catcher, LOONA, Cherry Bullet, etc.

Emi_Universe35 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Omg the boyz performing mirotic!

Dino_Saur165 pts 15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago

yuju!!!

