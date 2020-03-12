Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for March 1 to March 7

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from March 1 to March 7 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Zico - "Any Song" - 32,203,092 Points

2. IU - "I Give You My Heart" - 27,999,345 Points

3. BTS - "ON" - 27,708,883 Points

4. Changmo - "METEOR" - 22,612,176 Points

5. IZ*ONE - "FIESTA" - 18,553,409 Points

6. IU - "Blueming" - 17,635,456 Points

7. Red Velvet - "Psycho" - 17,405,318 Points

8. Gaho - "Start" - 16,837,017 Points

9. Noel - "Late Night" - 16,672,842 Points



10. Baek Ye Rin - "Here I Am Again" - 16,266,167 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. NCT - 'NCT #127 Neo Zone'

2. IZ*ONE - 'BLOOM*IZ'

3. Sungjae - 'YOOK O'Clock'

4. ATEEZ - 'TREASURE EPILOGUE _ Action To Answer'



5. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ 7'



6. LOONA & Haseul - 'LOOΠΔ&Haseul'



7. LOONA - 'Max&Match (Repackage)'



8. LOONA - 'Chuu'



9. LOONA - 'Choerry'



10. LOONA - 'Go Won'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Noel - "Late Night"

2. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

3. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"



4. Jin Minho - "Half"

5. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"

6. Hwang In Wook - "Sad Drinking"



7. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

8. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk"

9. V.O.S - "Again"

10. Lee Ye Joon - "Crazy Excuse"



Source: Gaon

