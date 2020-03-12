Sunmi takes on a more mature look in latest update

Sunmi surprised netizens with a different look in her latest Instagram post.

The star is seen sporting a trendy brown trench coat, floral shirt, and trousers. Although Sunmi is usually known for her sweeter, sexier looks, many are applauding the new change in style saying:

"Wow, she looks like a different person."

"CEO of mirror selfies."

"So pretty."

Sunmi can rock a lot of looks. What do you think about this one? In the meanwhile, she recently released her new song "Gotta Go" for web drama 'XX' as well as continuing to communicate with her fans through constant social media updates.