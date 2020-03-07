6

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

BTS win #1 + Performances on March 7th 'Show! Music Core'!

AKP STAFF

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, NCT 127 returned with "Kick It".

As for the nominees, BTS, IZ*ONE, and Zico were up for the win, but it was BTS's "ON" that took the trophy. Congratulations to BTS!

Other performers included SteadyDKB3YEKakotopiaRocket PunchSpectrumAbout UMCNDLee Ye JoonCherry BulletELRISDream CatcherApril's Naeul and Jinsol, and IZ*ONE. 


Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


COMEBACK: NCT 127


Steady


DKB


3YE


Kakotopia


Rocket Punch


Spectrum


About U


MCND


Lee Ye Joon


Cherry Bullet


ELRIS


Dream Catcher


April's Naeun and Jinsol


IZ*ONE


  1. BTS
  2. SHOW MUSIC CORE
  3. MUSIC CORE
Dumbuya_Isatou1,771 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

No stopping now.. we rep

jjajangmyeon232,056 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

Missed out on performing again, pretty obvious now that mbc and bts have confirmed beef ever since late 2018

