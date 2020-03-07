BTS win #1 + Performances on March 7th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, NCT 127 returned with "Kick It".

As for the nominees, BTS, IZ*ONE, and Zico were up for the win, but it was BTS's "ON" that took the trophy. Congratulations to BTS!



Other performers included Steady, DKB, 3YE, Kakotopia, Rocket Punch, Spectrum, About U, MCND, Lee Ye Joon, Cherry Bullet, ELRIS, Dream Catcher, April's Naeul and Jinsol, and IZ*ONE.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

COMEBACK: NCT 127







===

Steady







==

DKB







==

3YE







==

Kakotopia







==

Rocket Punch







==

Spectrum







==

About U







==

MCND







==

Lee Ye Joon







==

Cherry Bullet







==

ELRIS







==

Dream Catcher







==

April's Naeun and Jinsol







==

IZ*ONE







===

