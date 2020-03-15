EXO's Suho unveils painterly 'Self-Portrait' + teaser clip with opening dates for solo debut

EXO's Suho has unveiled a new teaser image and the dates leading up to his solo debut!

On March 16 KST, the leader of EXO revealed an abstract portrait signed by himself, which makes for a suitable teaser image for his upcoming album, 'Self-Portrait'. With dark undertones, the image accompanies a short clip that reveals the dates for the remaining teasers to come. In the video, Suho paces from left to right, with soft piano music playing in the background.

Suho's 1st mini album 'Self-Portrait' is set to drop on March 30 KST. Stay tuned for more updates!