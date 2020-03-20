5318 News Posted by germainej 1 day ago EXO's Suho reveals preview of his 1st solo mini album 'Self-Portrait' AKP STAFF EXO's Suho revealed a preview of his first solo mini album 'Self-Portrait'.On March 20, Suho gave fans a sneak peek at the album details for his official solo debut. The EXO member's 'Self-Portrait' mini album is expected to drop on March 30 KST.Check out the teasers below! SUHO 수호 The 1st mini album [‘자화상 (Self-Portrait)’] - Album Details (Archive #2 ENG ver.)🎧 2020.03.30 6PM (KST)See more 👉🏻 https://t.co/76qWZtjjok#수호 #SUHO #엑소 #EXO #weareoneEXO #자화상 #Self_Portrait pic.twitter.com/Mc0GsBxv1U— EXO (@weareoneEXO) March 20, 2020 SUHO 수호 The 1st mini album [‘자화상 (Self-Portrait)’] - Album Details (Archive #1 ENG ver.)🎧 2020.03.30 6PM (KST)See more 👉🏻 https://t.co/76qWZtjjok#수호 #SUHO #엑소 #EXO #weareoneEXO #자화상 #Self_Portrait pic.twitter.com/Qm2IqkYlTS— EXO (@weareoneEXO) March 20, 2020 Share this article Facebook Twitter EXOSuho 4 2,223 Share 75% Upvoted
