Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

EXO's Suho reveals preview of his 1st solo mini album 'Self-Portrait'

AKP STAFF

EXO's Suho revealed a preview of his first solo mini album 'Self-Portrait'.

On March 20, Suho gave fans a sneak peek at the album details for his official solo debut. The EXO member's 'Self-Portrait' mini album is expected to drop on March 30 KST.

Check out the teasers below!

Isratjahan605 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Beautiful.

Kkkpopvvv3,358 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

This album is the most creative thing ever.

