Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS win #1 + Performances from March 20th 'Music Bank'!

AKP STAFF

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On today's episode, Gugudan's Kim Se Jung made a comeback with "Plant", Hong Eun Ki returned with "Breath", Favorite came back with "LIE", AleXa made a comeback with "Do or Die", and Jung Dong Ha made a comeback with "Stay with Me".


As for the nominees, BTS and ITZY were up against each other with "ON" and "Wannabe", but it was BTS's "ON" that took the win. Congratulations to BTS!

There were also performances by ITZY, NCT 127VICTONDream CatcherDongkizYeziELRISMCNDCRAXY3YELee Ye JoonLee Woo, and About U.

Check out the performances below!

COMEBACK: Kim Se Jung


COMEBACK: Hong Eun Ki


COMEBACK: Favorite


COMEBACK: AleXa


COMEBACK: Jung Dong Ha


ITZY


NCT 127


VICTON


Dream Catcher


Dongkiz


Yezi


ELRIS


MCND


CRAXY


3YE


Lee Ye Joon


Lee Woo


About U


  1. BTS
  2. MUSIC BANK
jhopes-shadow3,156 pts 59 minutes ago 0
59 minutes ago

I'm glad for the 14th win for ON! But I'm really sad over the fact that it's confirmed MOT7 is their only album for this year 😭

jpopkings-2,433 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

Moronic nctzens must be crying hard right now. Their flop favs couldn't even get a single win. But still have the audacity to shade on bts

