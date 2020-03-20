BTS win #1 + Performances from March 20th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On today's episode, Gugudan's Kim Se Jung made a comeback with "Plant", Hong Eun Ki returned with "Breath", Favorite came back with "LIE", AleXa made a comeback with "Do or Die", and Jung Dong Ha made a comeback with "Stay with Me".





As for the nominees, BTS and ITZY were up against each other with "ON" and "Wannabe", but it was BTS's "ON" that took the win. Congratulations to BTS!

There were also performances by ITZY, NCT 127, VICTON, Dream Catcher, Dongkiz, Yezi, ELRIS, MCND, CRAXY, 3YE, Lee Ye Joon, Lee Woo, and About U.





Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







COMEBACK: Kim Se Jung







COMEBACK: Hong Eun Ki







COMEBACK: Favorite







COMEBACK: AleXa







COMEBACK: Jung Dong Ha







ITZY







NCT 127







VICTON







Dream Catcher







Dongkiz







Yezi







ELRIS







MCND







CRAXY







3YE







Lee Ye Joon







Lee Woo







About U







