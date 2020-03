DONGKIZ's Jaechan is rocking an elegant, princely look in his individual comeback teaser images!



For their upcoming comeback with their 2nd digital single "Lupin", DONGKIZ will be showcasing a more mature side than their bright, youthful debut concept. Jaechan is the third member up this week to charm fans with his sleek suit styles, leaving members Jonghyung and Wondae to come.



DONGKIZ's full comeback is set for this March 15.