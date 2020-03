Crush has returned with another moving OST release, this time for JTBC's 'Itaewon Class'.

Titled "Nothing I Say", Crush's 'Itaewon Class' OST Part. 11 is a deep, emotional ballad combining Crush's sugary vocals with a dramatic series of string sounds. The romantic lyrics also depict the feelings of everlasting love.

Catch a recap of some key moments from 'Itaewon Class' in Crush's "Nothing I Say" MV above!