CL and her sister give love and support for Dara's musical debut

CL and her sister Harin gave their love and support for Dara's musical debut!



On March 12, Dara shared photos with her fellow cast and crew from the musical 'Another Oh Hae Young' enjoying a meal from CL and Harin. She wrote, "Hearty lunch and coffee sent by sisters CL and HL!!! Wow~~~ So great...!!! They're so tsundere!!! I'm so touched and happy!!! I'm the president of CL's fan club, but today, CL is the president of Dara's fan club. She got the spicy braised chicken that I love. #successful fan."



She further revealed a banner designed by CL herself that stated, "To the 'Another Oh Hae Young' cast and crew, please take good care of Dara for her first musical! CL is cheering you on!"



CL's sister Harin also sent Dara coffee with labels that read, "I support 'Another Oh Hae Young'. From Dara's forever fan Harin." Dara posted, "When we all wanted to drink coffee, Harin's coffee came!!! We all drank it well~. I'll work hard during this rough practice!!! Harin herself made these Dara coffee holders."



'Another Oh Hae Young' opens on March 31 KST.



CL & HL 자매에게서 온 든든한 점심식사와 커피!!! 😍😎 으아아아아~~~ 좋타하...!!! 이런 츤데레 자매 같으니라구!!! 😆😚 너무 기분좋구 감동이다!!! 나 씨엘빠 회장인데 오늘은 반대로 채린이가 다라빠 회장으루 내가 좋아하는 찜닭을😋 #성덕 💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/uRtf09DDoi — Sandara Park (@krungy21) March 12, 2020

관전포인트는 모두가 핑크&노랑 현수막 보낼때 쑥스럽다며 블랙으로 해도되냐며 ㅋㅋ 멋드러진 어두운색에 본인이 직접 고른 폰트로 만들어준, 흔하디 흔한 하트모양 하나 없는 씨엘표 현수막💕#뮤지컬또오해영 #musicalanothermissoh #musicalanotherohhaeyoung pic.twitter.com/u96Lp9WBf0 — Sandara Park (@krungy21) March 12, 2020