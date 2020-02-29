Kim Chung Ha's staff tests positive for coronavirus, Kim Chung Ha tests negative but to self-quarantine herself as a precaution

Kim Chung Ha's staff has tested positive for coronavirus.

She had schedules in Italy and had come back to Korea on the 24th. One of the staff that had gone to Italy with her had come down with a fever, and after getting examined, tested positive for coronavirus. All the staff that had gone with Kim Chung Ha, as well as Kim Chung Ha herself, self-quarantined while getting tested. Another staff tested positive, but everyone else, including Kim Chung Ha, tested negative.

However, all the staff and Kim Chung Ha will be putting themselves in self-quarantine. Therefore, she'll be canceling all her schedules for the time being.

Hopefully everyone recovers soon.