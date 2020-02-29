25

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kim Chung Ha's staff tests positive for coronavirus, Kim Chung Ha tests negative but to self-quarantine herself as a precaution

Kim Chung Ha's staff has tested positive for coronavirus.

She had schedules in Italy and had come back to Korea on the 24th. One of the staff that had gone to Italy with her had come down with a fever, and after getting examined, tested positive for coronavirus. All the staff that had gone with Kim Chung Ha, as well as Kim Chung Ha herself, self-quarantined while getting tested. Another staff tested positive, but everyone else, including Kim Chung Ha, tested negative.

However, all the staff and Kim Chung Ha will be putting themselves in self-quarantine. Therefore, she'll be canceling all her schedules for the time being.

Hopefully everyone recovers soon.

bluecrayon28 pts 47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago

ironic that italians were racist toward her bc of the virus, but then her staff caught it from italy...

eottoke12,079 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

it is good that she will do a self quarantine because some people can be asymptomatic and doesn’t show signs of having the virus. if she has direct contact with the staff who tested positive for covid-19 then she really need to take precautions. this virus has really messed up everything: from business, to tourism and to mankind.

