BTS's RM took the bike to work and shared the update to the group's official Twitter account.

RM is seen wearing a mask to protect himself and others from illness. The caption reads: "On my way to Yeuido for work 🚲😚."





RM doesn't have a driver's license and he often commutes riding a bike. Some were surprised to see the world-class superstar take the bike to work and not have a driver.