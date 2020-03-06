AB6IX announce postponement of their 1st U.S. tour '6IXENSE'

On March 6, Brand New Music announced via AB6IX's official fan cafe that the rookie boy group's upcoming 1st world tour '6IXENSE' has been cancelled across all 7 U.S. cities.

Originally, AB6IX were scheduled to performing in 7-cities across the U.S. including Newark, Atlanta, Chicago, Minneapolis, Dallas, San Francisco, and Los Angeles from April 15-30. However, the rapidly spreading threat of the Coronavirus (COVID19) has ultimately led to the inevitable postponement of the upcoming U.S. concerts, until further notice.



Fans will be receiving full refunds for their tickets, soon. Read Brand New Music's statement below.