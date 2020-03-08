3

Mother of 'Parasite' child actor Jung Hyeon Jun shares adorable photos of him eating 'ram-don' at home

The mother of 'Parasite' child actor Jung Hyeon Jun shared an adorable set of photos for the film's fans.

On February 23 KST, she took to her official Instagram for her son to share images of him eating 'Parasite's famous 'ram-don,' also known as 'chapa-guri' in South Korea. In the film, Jung Hyeon Jun's character Da Song was a big fan of the dish, which is a combination of instant noodle brands Neoguri and Chapaghetti.


"Staying at home doing nothing due to COVID-19," she captioned the set. "Today is a 'chapa-guri' party, something he wasn't actually able to eat when he was shooting! Let's overcome COVID-19 together!"

In response to the images, fans following the account left a number of comments, including "Hyeon Jun is so cute," "Hyeon Jun, take good care of your health," and "Wow, Hyeon Jun is eating chapa-guri!"

Check out the Instagram post below!

  1. misc.
  2. JUNG HYEON JUN
  3. PARASITE
