BTS win #1 + Performances on March 14th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, Lee Woo made his comeback with "Memories", Dongkiz return with "Lupin", Pentagon follow up with "Shower of Rain", VICTON made a comeback with "Howling", ITZY came back with "Wannabe", AleXa returned with "Do or Die", and Jung Dong Ha made a comeback with "Stay with Me".



As for the nominees, BTS, NCT 127, and Zico were up for the win, but it was BTS's "ON" that took the trophy. Congratulations to BTS!



Other performers included Yang Joon Il, NCT 127, Yezi, ELRIS, LOONA, MCND, 3YE, Spectrum, and Lee Ye Joon.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







COMEBACK: Lee Woo







COMEBACK: Dongkiz







COMEBACK: VICTON







COMEBACK: ITZY







COMEBACK: AleXa







COMEBACK: Jung Dong Ha







FOLLOW-UP: Pentagon







Yang Joon Il







NCT 127







Yezi







ELRIS







LOONA







MCND







3YE







Spectrum







Lee Ye Joon







