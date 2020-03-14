8

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

BTS win #1 + Performances on March 14th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, Lee Woo made his comeback with "Memories", Dongkiz return with "Lupin", Pentagon follow up with "Shower of Rain", VICTON made a comeback with "Howling", ITZY came back with "Wannabe", AleXa returned with "Do or Die", and Jung Dong Ha made a comeback with "Stay with Me". 

As for the nominees, BTS, NCT 127, and Zico were up for the win, but it was BTS's "ON" that took the trophy. Congratulations to BTS!

Other performers included Yang Joon IlNCT 127YeziELRISLOONAMCND3YESpectrum, and Lee Ye Joon.


Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


COMEBACK: Lee Woo


COMEBACK: Dongkiz


COMEBACK: VICTON


COMEBACK: ITZY


COMEBACK: AleXa


COMEBACK: Jung Dong Ha


FOLLOW-UP: Pentagon


Yang Joon Il


NCT 127


Yezi


ELRIS


LOONA


MCND


3YE


Spectrum


Lee Ye Joon


bartkun4,993 pts 16 minutes ago 1
16 minutes ago

Congrats, it's triple crown in Music Core but I think they still can win more here.

0

MyEuphoria3,081 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago
Congratulations Bangtan Sonyeondan. 👏🥳🎉
The whole album is just amazing. 💜
