Purplebeck reveal highlight medley for 1st mini album 'Starry Night' & track list

Purplebeck have released the highlight medley for their first mini album 'Starry Night'.

'Starry Night' marks Purplebeck's first comeback since 'Dream Line' in September of last year. The album highlight medley above features descriptions of each track on the mini album, which includes everything from high-energy synth tracks to slower ballads.

Purplebeck's 'Starry Night' drops on March 21 KST. What do you think of the album preview? 


