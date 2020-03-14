Gary takes his son Hao to boxing gym during 'Superman is Back' filming

Gary took his son Hao to the boxing gym during on 'Superman is Back'.



During filming for the upcoming episode, the adorable father-son pair went to the boxing gym, where they practiced a few punches. Though Hao seemed to enjoy the exercise, he began sobbing when he saw his father in the boxing ring.



Through tears, Hao cried out, "Save him!" Viewers will have to tune in to see what happened inside the ring to make Hao cry.



This episode of 'Superman is Back' airs on March 15 at 9:15PM KST.





