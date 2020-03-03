ATEEZ reveal teaser for a fun series of K-Pop challenges with fans, '82Challenge'

Rookie boy group ATEEZ have partnered up with K-Pop contents platform 'Hello82' for a series of fun-filled challenges with their fans, titled '82Challenge'!

The challenge series is set to premiere this March 10 via 'Hello82's Facebook, and will air for a total of 8 episodes. Global fans can look forward to the rookie boy group interacting with their American fans on a bigger scale than ever before through '82Challenge'.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ are currently gearing up to kick off the European leg of their 1st world tour 'The Fellowship: Map The Treasure', starting in Madrid this March 14.