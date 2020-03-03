9

4

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

FNC Entertainment, Starship Entertainment, & more warn legal action against false rumors regarding controversial religious sect



On March 4, entertainment agencies including FNC Entertainment, Starship Entertainment, and more issued strict warnings against the spread of various online rumors regarding the controversial 'Shincheonji' religious sect - an organization currently being accused of violating Coronavirus prevention measures. 

Since earlier this week, various online rumors accusing certain celebrities of being affiliated with the 'Shincheonji' religious sect have been spreading via communities and SNS platforms. In response, FNC Entertainment stated in an official statement, "Our label artists have no relation whatsoever to the certain religious sect in question. All of these rumors are entirely false. We will be taking strict legal actions without any settlements against these ongoing cases of malicious rumors and derogatory posts, and do our best to protect our artists' characters." FNC Entertainment is home to artists such as Yoo Jae Suk, Jung Hyung Don, AOA, SF9, N.Flying, and more. 

Likewise, Starship Entertainment also released in an official statement on March 4, "We have recently confirmed that false rumors linking our label artists to a certain religious sect are being spread online. We are currently seeking legal measures against these malicious posts, rumors, and comments being spread with ill-intentions without any regard to the truth." Starship Entertainment is home to artists such as MONSTA X, K.WillCosmic Girls, and Soyu, and also the parent company of King Kong by Starship, home to actors including Lee Dong Wook, Lee Kwang Soo, etc. 

Agencies of artists including singer Tei, singer/actress Nam Gyu Ri, and others have also responded in strong denial against various rumors related to the 'Shincheonji' religious sect. 

1

jeyjin994 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

Where are these accusations coming from? To me, it just looks like these netizens are accusing random people and companies.

0

kikiinfinite95209 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

Starship be like bla bla, but boii is anyone gonna trust you after that happened 3 months ago

