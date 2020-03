'Lilybyred' is here with a refreshing new CF for this summer's must-have lip tint line, the 'Juicy Liar Water Tint'!

The colorful CF stars Golden Child's Bomin, currently active as an endorsement model for 'Lilybyred', as he serves up fruity cocktails like Cherry Crush and Guava Mojito. Watch his totally sweet, tangy, and lovable CF, above!