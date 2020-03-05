ASTRO's Moonbin waits with a bouquet in 'One & Only' teaser images

2

ASTRO's Moonbin is the next featured member in the group's 'One & Only' teaser images.

In the teaser images, Moonbin is waiting with bouquet in hand wearing a beige suit. 'One & Only' is ASTRO's special single dedicated to their fans Aroha to commemorate 4 years since their debut.

"One & Only" is set for release on March 13. What do you think of ASTRO's concept?

