ASTRO's Moonbin waits with a bouquet in 'One & Only' teaser images

ASTRO's Moonbin is the next featured member in the group's 'One & Only' teaser images.



In the teaser images, Moonbin is waiting with bouquet in hand wearing a beige suit. 'One & Only' is ASTRO's special single dedicated to their fans Aroha to commemorate 4 years since their debut.



"One & Only" is set for release on March 13. What do you think of ASTRO's concept?



