Go Soo in talks to star in mystery drama 'They Were There'

Go Soo is in talks to star in the upcoming mystery drama 'They Were There'.



On March 5, reports revealed the actor is currently reviewing a role in the new OCN mystery thriller series. 'They Were There' will revolve around a town of souls, and it's set to air in the second half of this year.



In related news, Go Soo is starring in the ongoing tvN drama 'Money Game'.



Stay tuned for updates.