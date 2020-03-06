BTS reveal reaction video to their official 'ON' MV

BTS have revealed a reaction video to their official music video for "ON"!



In their latest episode of 'Bangtan Bomb', the members of BTS watch their "ON" MV for the first time. The boys express excitement over the starting visuals, saying, "It's like a movie," get hyped over their fellow members, and more.



Watch BTS's "ON" MV above, and make sure to turn on the English captions!

