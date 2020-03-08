65

ASTRO boast charming visuals in group teaser images for 'One & Only' special release

ASTRO is only days away from releasing their special single album!

On March 8 KST, their agency Fantagio Music revealed another set of preview images for the release of 'One & Only.' This time around, the two images in the set both show all six members and continue the flower concept. Not only do the boys pose together with a few floral bouquets in one image, but in the second, they stand together in front of a floral shop, dressed as florists themselves.

Meanwhile, 'One & Only' is a special single album meant to celebrate their fourth debut anniversary with their fans.

Check out the two new images below, and stay tuned for when the single drops on March 13.

thealigirl83,454 pts 6 hours ago 0
6 hours ago

i would totally go to a cafe run by ASTRO

ximkinz-121 pts 18 hours ago 0
18 hours ago

Sanha, you are the only one for me, please believe me...

Cha Eun Woo you are the only for me. Please believe me

Moonbin, you are the only one lol please

