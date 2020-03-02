24

Anne Marie issues an apology after posing in a picture with two men wearing headbands with the rising sun flag symbol

AKP STAFF

Artist Anne Marie has issued an apology after posing for a picture with two men wearing headbands with the rising sun flag symbol on the British comedy show 'Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway'

Many Koreans see the Japanese Rising Sun flag as a controversial symbol of Japan's imperialist past and occupation of Korea. South Korea has asked to ban the flag at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

After the controversy, Anne Marie posted a heartfelt apology which reads as follows: 

Netizens have been reacting sympathetically, saying:

"Why is she apologizing for something she hasn't done?"

"She's not at fault here, the hosts are the ones that should be apologizing."

"Rather than Anne Marie, those two thoughtless people wearing the headbands should apologize."

"Anne Marie Fighting!"

"She's really cool for doing this."

"Anne Marie is really good at communicating with her fans." 


Anne Marie's music has become increasingly popular in Korea, leading to many idol covers of her music. 

Astraphobic-1 pt 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

im not surprised she didnt know i wouldnt even have known about this until i got into kpop since its not really something schools out of asia touch on

i hope she didnt get too much hate

4

SimonaBB571 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

She wasn't the one wearing them, but it's good that she aknowledged the fact and apologized. The TV show's costume department though...

