Ballet dancer and dating show contestant Nan Dae Han under fire for traveling to Japan despite coronavirus quarantine warnings

Ballet dancer and contestant of dating show 'Some Body' Nan Dae Han is under heavy criticism after traveling to Japan despite warnings that he should be home under self-quarantine.

The Korean National Ballet finished a performance in Daegu and performed until the 24th of February. Given that Daegu is where many of the coronavirus outbreak cases occurred in Korea, members of the company who performed at shows in Daegu were recommended to stay home and be under self-quarantine. However, it was belatedly revealed that Nan Dae Han had traveled to Japan instead of following quarantine procedures.

The Korean National Ballet has since made an official statement saying that they would be taking strict action and apologized saying:

"Hello. This is the artistic director of the Korean ballet Kang Soo Jin. Firstly, we would like to apologize for causing more stress during a chaotic period for our country. A member of the ballet company did not follow self-quarantine procedures and we confirmed that he traveled to Japan. He committed an act he should not have committed and I am very apologetic for all of this. We will be dealing with this strictly via punishment and consequence. We will also make sure to pay more attention to our members so an incident does not happen like this again. We apologize once again, and root for the healthiness of all who supported us."