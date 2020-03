2PM's Chansung donated 50 million KRW (~40,000 USD) to aid Coronavirus relief efforts while serving in the army.

A representative from the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Foundation announced on March 3 that Chansung's donation was received and would be used by the Korea Disaster Relief Association to buy masks and sanitation supplies to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Chansung enlisted last June and will discharge in 2021.