The Most iconic K-Pop subunits

While K-Pop groups are already amazing as they are, sometimes entertainment companies choose to form subunits within groups or create crossover units between label mates to allow artists to experiment with different personas and music styles. Check out some of the most iconic subunits in K-pop history below!

EXO-CBX

EXO-CBX is EXO’s first subunit, comprised of members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin. The group debuted on October 31, 2016, with the title track “Hey Mama!” Their most recent release was “Blooming Days,” released on April 10, 2018.

After School’s Orange Caramel

After School’s first subunit, Orange Caramel consists of three members: Nana, Raina, and Lizzy. The group made their debut on June 16, 2010, with their single “Magic Girl.” Some of their hit songs include “Catallena,” “Lipstick,” and “My Copycat.”

GOT7’s JJ Project

JJ Project is a duo made up of GOT7’s Jinyoung and JB. They debuted in 2012 with “Bounce” and eventually joined GOT7, making their debut with the entire group in 2014. The iconic duo continues to produce music together.

Girls’ Generation’s TTS

Taeyeon, Tiffany, and Seohyun joined together to form Girls’ Generation’s first subunit, TTS. The members debuted on April 24, 2012, with their mini-album ‘Twinkle.’ While the group is currently on hiatus, fans highly anticipate their return!

SEVENTEEN’s BooSeokSoon (BSS)

This hilarious subunit is made of SEVENTEEN’s gag trio — Hoshi, DK, and Seungkwan. The group made their debut in March 2018 with “Just Do It” under the name BooSeokSoon, which is derived from the members’ real names.

BOM&HI

BOM&HI is a subunit constituting of former 2NE1 member Park Bom and soloist Lee Hi. While the group only had one release, a cover of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” on December 17, 2013, the duo instantly developed a strong fanbase.

Super Junior’s K.R.Y

K.R.Y is the first subunit from Super Junior, made up of main vocalists Kyuhyun, Ryeowook, and Yesung. The group debuted on November 6, 2006, with their single “The One I Love,” which was also the OST for tvN Drama ‘Hyena.’ The members recently made their return to the stage after being on hiatus.

Super Junior’s D&E

Super Junior’s D&E is another Super Junior subunit, the fifth official subunit to be exact. The duo, which consists of members Donghae and Eunhyuk, debuted on December 16, 2011, with “Oppa, Oppa” and made a comeback on April 14, 2019, with their album ‘Danger.’

AOA Cream

AOA Cream is AOA’s second subunit, consisting of members Yuna, Hyejeong, and Chanmi. The three members debuted on February 11, 2016, with their single “I’m Jelly, Baby,” but has not made a comeback since, much to fans’ disappointment.

NCT U

NCT is comprised of many subunits, including NCT U, which was the first unit to make their debut. Because it is a rotational unit, the lineup continues to change with each comeback. The group’s last official comeback was “Boss.”

Triple H

Triple H is a trio made up of Hyuna, DAWN, and PENTAGON’s Hui. The group debuted on May 1, 2017, with their album ‘199X’ and title track “365 Fresh.” After releasing two mini-albums, the group disbanded after Hyuna and DAWN decided to leave CUBE Entertainment.

MOBB

MOBB is a subunit consisting of WINNER’s Mino and iKON’s Bobby. The duo released their first mini-album ‘The Mobb’ on September 8, 2016. Unfortunately, the group has disbanded after Mino revealed that Yang Hyun Suk was disappointed by their low sales.

PRISTIN V

PRISTIN V is PRISTIN’s first subunit, comprised of members Nayoung, Rao, Eunwoo, Rena, and Kyulkyung. The group made their debut in 2018 with a mini-album and the title track “Get It.”

GD x Taeyang

GD x Taeyang is a duo formed by BIGBANG members G-Dragon and Taeyang. The group made their debut in 2014 with their single “Good Boy,” which instantly became popular among fans. So far, the duo has only released one single.

VIXX LR

VIXX LR is the first subunit to debut under VIXX. The group is comprised of VIXX’s main vocalist Leo and VIXX’s main Rapper Ravi. The two members debuted in 2015 with mini-album ‘Beautiful Liar.’

LOONA’s Odd Eye Circle

On September 21, 2017, LOONA’s JinSoul, KimLip, and Choerry made their debut with their album ‘Mix & Match’ as LOONA’s second subunit. Odd Eye Circle is currently inactive, as members are focusing on group promotions.