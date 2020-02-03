Zico, Changmo, and Red Velvet top Instiz chart for the first week of February 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the first week of February (January 27 - February 2) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Zico - "Any Song" - 32,094 Points









2. Changmo - "METEOR" - 19,468 Points









3. Red Velvet - "Psycho" - 16,452 Points









4. IU - "Blueming" - 8,715 Points









5. Baek Ye Rin - "Here I Am Again" - 8,551 Points









6. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 8,121 Points









7. Noel - "Late Night" - 7,428 Points









8. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The FLowers" - 7,231 Points









9. BTS - "Black Swan" - 6,303 Points









10. Damoim x Dingo - "I'mma Do" - 5,073 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

