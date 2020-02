T-ara's Hyomin showed off incredible drawing skills.



On February 28, Hyomin posted pictures of a self-portrait that she drew and painted on her Instagram. She also showed her whimsical sense of humor by putting a mask over her self-portrait. In a caption, she wrote, "First time painting a self-portrait. It's upsetting that my daily life looks like this. I'm sad.. #I momentarily took off my mask"





