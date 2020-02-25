Yoo Jae Suk donates over $80K to prevent spread of Coronavirus

Yoo Jae Suk has donated 100 million Won ($82,277.45 USD) to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



On February 25, Hope Bridge revealed, "Yoo Jae Suk donated 100 million Won on the 24th." The 'Nation's MC's donation will be used towards purchasing masks and hand sanitizer to prevent the further spread of the virus.





In related news, South Korea has currently confirmed 977 cases of coronavirus with more than half of the confirmed cases in the city of Daegu. Only China has more confirmed cases at 77,658.



Stay tuned for updates.