RBW & Kakao M's upcoming Vietnamese boy group D1Verse drop MV teaser for 'Monster'

D1Verse have dropped their music video teaser for "Monster"!



The dynamic MV teaser follows the group among flames for their debut single "Monster", which drops on February 27. As previously reported, RBW Entertainment and Kakao M have partnered up for the debut of new Vietnamese boy group D1Verse whose members were chosen via the survival reality program 'We Will Debut'.



What do you think of D1Verse's "Monster" MV teaser?





