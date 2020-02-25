3

1

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

RBW & Kakao M's upcoming Vietnamese boy group D1Verse drop MV teaser for 'Monster'

AKP STAFF

D1Verse have dropped their music video teaser for "Monster"!

The dynamic MV teaser follows the group among flames for their debut single "Monster", which drops on February 27. As previously reportedRBW Entertainment and Kakao M have partnered up for the debut of new Vietnamese boy group D1Verse whose members were chosen via the survival reality program 'We Will Debut'.

What do you think of D1Verse's "Monster" MV teaser?


  1. misc.
  2. D1VERSE
1 436 Share 75% Upvoted

1

bartkun3,766 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

So V-pop then. I bet they will be very popular in Vietnam but I hope now RBW will focus on future Mamamoo projects and debut of 365 practice.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND