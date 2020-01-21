Police reportedly investigating SBS after Red Velvet Wendy's stage accident

Police are reportedly investigating SBS after Red Velvet Wendy's stage accident.



Wendy previously suffered facial, pelvic, and wrist injuries after falling 2.5 meters during rehearsals for the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon' late last year. As previously reported, the Red Velvet member is said to have been instructed to head towards a platform on stage, but the stairs that should have led her down were missing and there were no stage markers for her to see in the dark. She's currently still recovering from her injuries, and she's also sitting out on Red Velvet's 'La Rouge in Japan' tour.



Red Velvet fans ReVeluv have been demanding answers, and SBS responded that they were doing an internal investigation to figure out the case behind the accident. Fans have now banded together as '@ReleaseApology' on social media to seek justice on Wendy's behalf. According to 'ReleaseApology', the SBS Guro District Office that manages the 'SBS Gayo Daejeon' venue could have been in violation of the 'Disaster Preparedness Plan'.



Police are now reportedly investigating SBS for "negligence causing grievous bodily harm," which is punishable by up to 30 days in jail or a fine.



Stay tuned for updates.







- Korean Police is now investigating the Incident under the charge of 'Negligence causing grievous bodily harm'. We don't know yet whether Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency or Guro Police Station is conducting the investigation. — ReleaseApologySBSGayo (@ReleaseApology) January 21, 2020