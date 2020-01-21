42

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Police reportedly investigating SBS after Red Velvet Wendy's stage accident

Police are reportedly investigating SBS after Red Velvet Wendy's stage accident.

Wendy previously suffered facial, pelvic, and wrist injuries after falling 2.5 meters during rehearsals for the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon' late last year. As previously reported, the Red Velvet member is said to have been instructed to head towards a platform on stage, but the stairs that should have led her down were missing and there were no stage markers for her to see in the dark. She's currently still recovering from her injuries, and she's also sitting out on Red Velvet's 'La Rouge in Japan' tour. 

Red Velvet fans ReVeluv have been demanding answers, and SBS responded that they were doing an internal investigation to figure out the case behind the accident. Fans have now banded together as '@ReleaseApology' on social media to seek justice on Wendy's behalf. According to 'ReleaseApology', the SBS Guro District Office that manages the 'SBS Gayo Daejeon' venue could have been in violation of the 'Disaster Preparedness Plan'.

Police are now reportedly investigating SBS for "negligence causing grievous bodily harm," which is punishable by up to 30 days in jail or a fine.

Stay tuned for updates. 


ChoIzanami152 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I think this incident should be investigated to at least clearify how this could happen and make sure to prevent it from happening again. Fallin 2,5m is very dangerous and Wendy was lucky to not hurt her head or neck during the fall. Everyone makes mistakes from time to time, but when people's health is at stake, not only idols performing but also staff that builds the stage, it should be made sure that the cause is discovered.

hyunjinslips57 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Yes! I'm so happy! They need consequences. Not just so they can remember to never let this happen again, but so they can also suffer like poor Wendy suffered. Every time I think about what she must have gone through. I just feel so bad for her.

