10

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

Netizens can't believe Kim Sarang is 43 in her newest pictures for Grazia

AKP STAFF

Netizens are finding it hard to believe that actress Kim Sarang is 43 due to her youthful visuals.


She recently participated in a photoshoot for magazine GRAZIA. The actress sported a couple of simple but elegant looks that highlighted her natural and youthful beauty. The photos have since gained traction on the internet as netizens gape over her visuals, stating: 

"She and Suzy look so alike."

"Kim Sarang is the definition of lovely."

"I fell in love with her again."

Check out the rest of the pictures below!

  1. misc.
1 1,242 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Pendragonx1,026 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

WHAT! 43!? Daaaaang

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND