Netizens can't believe Kim Sarang is 43 in her newest pictures for Grazia

Netizens are finding it hard to believe that actress Kim Sarang is 43 due to her youthful visuals.
She recently participated in a photoshoot for magazine GRAZIA. The actress sported a couple of simple but elegant looks that highlighted her natural and youthful beauty. The photos have since gained traction on the internet as netizens gape over her visuals, stating:
"She and Suzy look so alike."
"Kim Sarang is the definition of lovely."
"I fell in love with her again."
Check out the rest of the pictures below!
Log in to comment